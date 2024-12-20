GOG reportedly suffering from staff turnover and poor management: “Current business model is likely running out of steam”

According to Polish media outlet CD-Action, GOG laid off 20-30 employees in October, or up to 20% of its entire workforce.

The publication added that CD Projekt cuts jobs at its subsidiary every two to three years, with annual staff turnover reaching around 30%.

Interestingly, many sources cite Gołębiewski’s leadership as one of the main reasons for the recent layoffs. He joined CD Projekt as a junior product specialist in 2016 and quickly rose through the ranks before being appointed head of GOG in January 2024.

One former employee described Gołębiewski as passionate about his work, but questioned his “competence to lead such a large project as GOG.” Other sources also noted that he lacks experience in management.

Another issue is that GOG is positioned as an open space where everyone can speak publicly and share ideas. “However, if someone actually says what they don’t like or what suggestions they have, then they have to talk to Maciej and then often have their contract terminated,” one of the sources said.

As a result, no one on the team has the courage to express their opinion. Under Gołębiewski, GOG typically makes business decisions that may be profitable in the short term, but may not contribute to the platform’s long-term growth.

As summed up by another former employee, “GOG has been acting well tactically from a financial perspective, but poorly strategically, and the current business model is likely running out of steam.”